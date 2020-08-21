Armored vehicle abandoned along Interstate 80 still in Nebraska

The armored vehicle found Thursday along Interstate 80 west of Kearney had not yet made its way back to South Dakota and the South Dakota National Guard on Friday afternoon, a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman said.

A state trooper learned that the vehicle, which looks like a tank and is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the I-80 on-ramp near Overton, about 25 miles west of the Kearney exit, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.

An investigation found that the trailer was abandoned sometime Wednesday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle.

The vehicle and trailer were moved off the roadside Thursday afternoon, Thomas said. Officials with the South Dakota National Guard have talked with the driver of the truck that was hauling the vehicle, Thomas said, and Guard officials were working to get it home.

The truck that was pulling the trailer had mechanical issues, Thomas said, so the driver parked the trailer and drove to the next exit that had a repair shop.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, was being returned to South Dakota after a training mission in California.

