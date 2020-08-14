Army Corps of Engineers reviewing Keystone XL pipeline water crossings

LINCOLN — A regulatory review of the water crossings on the route of the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana is underway, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.
The review was required after a federal judge in Montana voided a fast-tracked permit that had allowed TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, to cross rivers, streams and wetlands with its 36-inch crude oil pipeline. The U.S. Supreme Court, in July, refused to overturn the ruling.
The corps, in conjunction with environmental agencies in Nebraska and South Dakota, must determine whether the crossings of rivers and other water bodies comply with the Clean Water Act.
The much-delayed pipeline, planned more than a decade ago, is projected to carry 830,000 barrels of oil a day from the tar sands region of Canada to a pipeline terminal at Steele City, Nebraska, just north of the Kansas border.
But it has faced fierce opposition from environmental groups and some landowners, delaying the project. In 2017, the Nebraska Public Service Commission approved an alternative route across Nebraska, after TransCanada had earlier amended its route to avoid the fragile Sand Hills.
The pipeline, according to the corps, will affect 729 streams or wetlands on its route. During construction, 33 acres of wetlands and 25 acres of streams would be temporarily affected, the corps said, but the permanent impact will be less than a half-acre of bodies of water.
The corps is expected to hold public hearings on the water crossings in late September or early October, then make a ruling in the next few months. Testimony will be taken by telephone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said on Friday.
The deadline for written comments is Sept. 13. They can be mailed to: South Dakota Regulatory Office, 28563 Powerhouse Road, Room 118, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments can also be phoned in by calling 402-995-2027.
