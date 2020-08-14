Army Corps of Engineers reviewing Keystone XL pipeline water crossings

Still, the company constructed a small portion of the pipeline on the Montana border with Canada prior to the court ruling, but construction is not expected to resume until next year.

The pipeline, according to the corps, will affect 729 streams or wetlands on its route. During construction, 33 acres of wetlands and 25 acres of streams would be temporarily affected, the corps said, but the permanent impact will be less than a half-acre of bodies of water.

The corps is expected to hold public hearings on the water crossings in late September or early October, then make a ruling in the next few months. Testimony will be taken by telephone because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said on Friday.

The deadline for written comments is Sept. 13. They can be mailed to: South Dakota Regulatory Office, 28563 Powerhouse Road, Room 118, Pierre, SD 57501. Comments can also be phoned in by calling 402-995-2027.

