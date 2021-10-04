As another hemp harvest nears in Nebraska, barriers to success remain

A big problem: Most of the Schwarz family’s 2020 crop remains in those bags, stored in the farm’s greenhouse. The family had expected to sell half that hemp to a Hastings bath supply business, but coronavirus-related problems caused the deal to fall through.

“If we can’t sell it, there’s no point in growing more,” Alex Schwarz said.

The only approved pharmaceutical-grade CBD product is Epidiolex, used to treat seizure syndromes. But a flurry of medical studies — more than 1,000 just last year — are trying to determine the benefits of CBD. Some key early studies have found that it may help exhausted, burnt-out and depressed Americans but may not help much with pain management.

The Schwarzes and Nebraska farmers like them are growing the raw material that is processed into CBD oils, creams, candies, dietary supplements, lotions and scores of other products.

Growing this crop means dealing with regulations that corn and soybean farmers wouldn’t dream of.