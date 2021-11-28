As history of Genoa Indian School is told, descendants recall their loved ones' stories

She also didn’t talk much with Van Ackeren and his two half-siblings about her time there, other than to mention a friend she’d met and to tell the story of her months-long hospitalization after her appendix burst.

As he has learned more about the Genoa school in recent months, Van Ackeren feels sadness, anger and shock, not knowing what his mother might have experienced.

“It’s just a sad, sad tale,” Van Ackeren said. “It’s just hard to get over. My sister and I talk once a week, and it comes up in conversation. I just hope the truth does come out, and I hope and pray to God that if that burial site is there, they find it.”

Those who persevered through their time at the school carved out their own legacies.

Van Ackeren’s mother, Cora Belle Maney, went on to raise three children.

“She just was ambitious to the point where she would say, ‘Hey, we don’t have much but we do have this, and we’re going to make it work,’” Van Ackeren said.