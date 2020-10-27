As Iowa farmers struggle, fighting for ethanol industry becomes a key issue in Ernst-Greenfield Senate race

The ethanol industry is suffering worse losses than economists originally predicted, increasing pressure on Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration to protect the Renewable Fuel Standard and provide aid to struggling farmers and ethanol producers.

Although both U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield, have condemned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for providing waivers to oil refineries that seek to avoid blending the nation’s fuel supply with ethanol, the two candidates disagree on who would better represent one of Iowa’s top industries.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, corn farmers were suffering from reduced corn prices because of the trade war with China and Mexico. But this last year, at least 10 of Iowa's 43 ethanol plants had completely shut down at some point during the COVID-19 pandemic and others had limited production, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.

Greenfield has consistently questioned Ernst’s commitment to Iowa’s renewable energy industry, criticizing her for not immediately calling for the resignation of EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.