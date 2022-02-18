As Lincoln's mask mandate ends, so does UNL's

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s broad mask requirement no longer will be in effect starting Saturday.

But masks may be required under certain conditions, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote Friday in a campus email.

UNL’s lifting of its indoor mask requirement coincides with the end of Lancaster County’s indoor mask mandate as of 11:59 p.m. Friday. The end of both mandates comes as COVID-19 cases have plummeted in the county. UNL’s requirement had been in place since Jan. 5.

Masks still may be required in some classes and academic activities such as labs where it’s necessary for students to work in close proximity to each other for an extended period of time.

Masks also may be required in classes where an instructor, a student or an immediate family member of a person in the class have documented health-related issues related to COVID-19 vaccines. Masks would be required of everyone in those settings.

In other cases, instructors may ask, but not require, students to wear masks while in class.

A university spokeswoman confirmed that the updated UNL policy also applies to indoor Husker athletic competitions.

Green wrote that UNL will continue random mitigation testing. Green also wrote that masks still are encouraged indoors, especially if it's not possible for people to socially distance.

Friday's announcement came two days after Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse ended a mask mandate in Omaha. Acting as the city's health director, Huse put Omaha's mandate in place Jan. 11 amid the omicron surge.

But on Wednesday, Huse said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had fallen to a level where she was able to lift the city's mask mandate. A health department spokesman said officials continue to encourage people to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces.

The move prompted some Omaha-area school districts to change their mask protocols. Creighton University also changed its masking requirements after Huse's decision.

This report includes material from the Lincoln Journal Star.

