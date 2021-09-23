As Nebraska deals with labor shortage, companies get creative in filling jobs

“It’s really become kind of a candidate’s market,” Malone said.

Finding people to fill open positions in Nebraska has been a challenge for a decade, according to Eric Thompson, an economist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated that challenge, particularly after its onset in spring 2020 plunged the economy into a sharp recession and created the vacant positions many employers are still attempting to fill.

“It’s not that unusual to have a higher (number of) openings in the period just after a recession and the recovery begins. But it does seem like it’s a bit worse this time,” Thompson said.

The reasons are numerous and varied, economists say, ranging from mismatches in skills to wage levels to immigration policy.

“Labor markets are complicated things,” said Christopher Decker, an economist with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “You’ve got people looking for work in which there may not be available jobs. Then you’ve got businesses looking for skill sets for which there may not be a labor force to tap. It’s kind of a labor force mismatch problem.”

Jorden Hansen, a UNO graduate student who worked with Decker to publish an economic report and outlook for the Omaha area this past June, agreed.