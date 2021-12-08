As Pearl Harbor ID project ends, some families of ill-fated USS Arizona also seek closure

With the Defense Department touting the success of its now-completed project to identify the missing dead from the battleship USS Oklahoma, some families of crew members from another famous battleship sunk at Pearl Harbor have started to clamor for the military to ID some of their lost sailors, too.

The six-year Oklahoma Project identified 355 of the 388 crew members who were still unaccounted for when the remains were disinterred from Hawaii’s Punchbowl cemetery in 2015. Kelly McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, described the effort — conducted out of its lab at Offutt Air Force Base — as a “milestone in the history of the Department of Defense.”

Similar projects are underway to identify 45 sets of unidentified remains from the battleships West Virginia and California.

But the Navy and DPAA so far are resisting efforts to open 85 graves at the Punchbowl containing unidentified remains from the USS Arizona, the battleship destroyed in the first minutes of the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941, citing the cost and difficulty.

The numbers are daunting. A total of 1,177 of 1,512 Arizona crew members died in the attack. While 105 bodies were recovered and identified following the attack, 1,072 are unaccounted for.