At a ceremony in Omaha, Airborne vets to honor 51 soldiers killed in Iraq, Afghanistan

Growing up in Nebraska and serving in the Army linked 1st Lt. Kevin Gaspers and Staff Sgt. Ken Locker Jr. in life. A brutal suicide truck bombing by Iraqi insurgents linked the two paratroopers in death.

On Saturday, hundreds of veterans and Gold Star family members will gather in Omaha to commemorate the sacrifice of Gaspers, Locker, and 49 other members of the 73rd Cavalry Regiment who were killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The ceremony, at 11 a.m. in Memorial Park, is open to the public. The 73rd is part of the Army’s famed 82nd Airborne Division, headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is slated to speak, as is William J. Gainey, the first senior enlisted adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“We want to make sure these 51 are remembered,” said retired 1st Sgt. Dan Falcon, president of the Heartland Airborne Memorial Association, which is sponsoring the event. “It’s all about taking care of your brothers.”

An anonymous donor purchased individual memorial bricks bearing the names of each of the soldiers. They are being arrayed around the Heartland Airborne Memorial, which was moved to Memorial Park from its original home at Heartland of America Park near the Missouri River as part of Omaha’s waterfront redevelopment project.

Patrick Chaisson, a retired lieutenant colonel who served in the 73rd and helped arrange the event, said the unit's veterans chose this location because the airborne memorial is here, and because Omaha is centrally located.

“This is going to be an emotional event for many of us,” said Chaisson, of Scotia, New York. “These are our brothers.”

Coincidentally, Saturday’s ceremony will take place on the 15th anniversary of the day al Qaida-linked terrorists killed nine soldiers from the 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment — including Gaspers, of Hastings, and Locker, of Burwell — in an attack on their compound in Iraq’s Diyala province.

The attackers detonated two heavy dump trucks packed with explosives near the building where they lived. In addition to the nine dead, 20 soldiers were wounded.

Locker was a father of five who grew up in the Sandhills, enjoyed the outdoors, and admired Billy the Kid. His senior quote when he graduated from Burwell High School read, “You live, and you die, make the best of it.”

On his last visit home, three months before his death, Locker told his father, “Dad, do you know why I’m over there? I’m over there for the children, that they might have a safer world to live in.”

Gaspers’ classmates at St. Cecilia High School in Hastings described him as a patriotic “good ol’ country boy” with a great sense of humor who wanted most of all to serve his country.

Gaspers graduated from high school in 2000, then enrolled in the Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln while studying for a degree in accounting. He was commissioned in the Army in 2005.

“He wasn’t a yeller or screamer type of leader. He was low-key and very professional in how he handled himself, and how he led his classmates,” retired Lt. Col. Bede Bolin, a military science professor at UNL, told The World-Herald in 2007.

Gaspers’ father, John, had a premonition of his son’s death and was devastated when two officers arrived at their home with the awful news.

“You cannot describe the pain that you feel when you see the chaplain and a soldier walk up to your door, and you hear your wife screaming,” he said at the time. “It’s unbearable.”

It’s a kind of pain that can only be fully understood by other Gold Star families — many of whom find comfort in the company of one another, said Barb Yllescas-Vorthmann, leader of the Gold Star Families’ Nebraska/Western Iowa chapter.

She knows exactly what that pain feels like. Her son, Capt. Rob Yllescas, died Dec. 1, 2008, after he was wounded in a targeted assassination while he was serving in Afghanistan.

Yllescas-Vorthmann said family members of at least 22 of the 51 fallen 73rd Cavalry paratroopers will be attending the ceremony. Local Gold Star family members will pick them up at the airport and are hosting a supper for them.

“It feels good to meet other Gold Star families,” Yllescas-Vorthmann said. “We network, we work together. It really is a way of healing.”

Many Gold Star chapters do charitable work to help veterans, she said. The Nebraska/Western Iowa group organizes a food pantry and serves holiday meals for residents of the Victory Apartments in Omaha and Lincoln, home to formerly homeless vets.

“It’s good to have that camaraderie, and know that we’re doing our children proud,” Yllescas-Vorthmann said. "You don't feel so alone in your grief."

Memorials like this, she added, help to calm a fundamental fear of Gold Star families: that their loved one's sacrifice won't be remembered.

"It really does mean we're not forgetting," she said. "The bricks are there forever."

