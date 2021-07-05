At least 17 people taken to hospital following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton

Emergency responders found a chaotic scene when they arrived at a house near Sutton, Nebraska, where a deck had collapsed early Monday.
At least 17 people were transported to area hospitals after the deck of a ranch home in rural Fillmore County dropped about 10 to 12 feet from the weight of the crowd during a Fourth of July party.
“It was a true mass casualty incident,” said Tim Lewis, the Clay County emergency manager.
“There were people milling around. One would say, ‘My friend is hurt over there.’ While you were going there, another person would come up and say, ‘Help my friend.’ It was an extremely active scene for our responders.”
Lewis said none of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening. The collapse occurred around midnight when several people rushed up the stairs to dance to a song a DJ was playing.
One young woman still was trapped in the debris of the deck when responders arrived.
“The Sutton Fire Department used the extrication equipment to clear out beams that had fallen around her and were tangled up there,” Lewis said.
He said that woman was taken to the hospital with head injuries, a potential concussion and probable broken bones.
Sutton is located about 30 miles southwest of York.
Patients were treated at Henderson Health Care Services and Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva. The most severely injured were then taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln, Lewis said.
Lewis said about 150 of the estimated 200 guests were still moving around in the dark when responders from several communities in Fillmore and Clay Counties arrived. Cars parked along each side of the county road near the residence and people walking on the road made it difficult for emergency vehicles to get close to the scene.
Lewis said he didn't know how many guests were on the deck at the time of the collapse. He said those injured suffered head trauma and cuts, neck and back injuries and potential broken limbs and concussions.
“One young adult was seizing upon our arrival and we don’t know if she had a head injury or it was just the trauma of her potentially broken extremity or some other reason,” Lewis said.
Lewis said some of the injured left the scene in their own vehicles and could have sought medical care elsewhere. Lewis said he saw mostly Lincoln and Omaha license plates among the vehicles parked along the road, as well as a few from Iowa and as far away as California.
“When we arrived, several people were being aided and carried away by friends,” he said. “We saw multiple patients, multiple walking wounded. People not sure what they should be doing and looking for help and support.”