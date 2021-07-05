At least 17 people taken to hospital following deck collapse at pool party near Sutton

Patients were treated at Henderson Health Care Services and Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva. The most severely injured were then taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln, Lewis said.

Lewis said about 150 of the estimated 200 guests were still moving around in the dark when responders from several communities in Fillmore and Clay Counties arrived. Cars parked along each side of the county road near the residence and people walking on the road made it difficult for emergency vehicles to get close to the scene.

Lewis said he didn't know how many guests were on the deck at the time of the collapse. He said those injured suffered head trauma and cuts, neck and back injuries and potential broken limbs and concussions.

“One young adult was seizing upon our arrival and we don’t know if she had a head injury or it was just the trauma of her potentially broken extremity or some other reason,” Lewis said.

Lewis said some of the injured left the scene in their own vehicles and could have sought medical care elsewhere. Lewis said he saw mostly Lincoln and Omaha license plates among the vehicles parked along the road, as well as a few from Iowa and as far away as California.