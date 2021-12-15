Audubon workers in Nebraska vote to join union

National Audubon Society spokeswoman Diana Lee said the layoffs were due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The release also cited reporting from the news outlet Politico, which reported that the National Audubon Society, with about 600,000 members, allegedly maintained a culture of retaliation, fear and antagonism toward women and people of color.

The organization also has grappled with the fact that its namesake, John James Audubon, was a slaveholder and staunch opponent of abolition, the Associated Press reported in July.

“We have been working towards this day for over a year, going up against mass layoffs, anti-union rhetoric and leadership transitions. But we remained strong because we know a union is essential to improving Audubon’s culture and furthering our mission to protect the birds,” said Cacey Wilken, a conservation field technician at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center in Denton, Nebraska, in the press release.

In a statement, Audubon CEO Elizabeth Gray said the national organization respects employees' decision to unionize.