Authorities search for missing 72-year-old Plattsmouth man

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old Plattsmouth man who was reported missing Saturday morning.

John Zarkowski was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Friday at his residence at Buccaneer Bay in Plattsmouth. According to a press release, Zarkowski may have departed from his residence early Saturday in his white 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with Nebraska license plate number 20T188.

The release says Zarkowski may be without shoes, his phone and his wallet. He is listed as being 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

