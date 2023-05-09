Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Nebraska City woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Peggy Simpson, 64, was last seen in Hamburg, Iowa, on May 1, according to a statement from the Fremont County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office. She may have been traveling from Iowa to Nebraska, the statement said.

According to a social media post from a friend, Simpson does not drive. She is often seen walking in Nebraska City, sometimes with a basket cart on wheels.

Simpson is described as being 5-feet-4, approximately 115 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue coat and a multicolored stocking hat.

Anyone with information about Simpson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424.