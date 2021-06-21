Authorities work to identify body found in Missouri River near Onawa, Iowa

A man's body was recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday near Onawa, Iowa.
A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report he had found a body north of Iowa Highway 175 bridge near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office.
The man appeared to have been in the river for some time, the press release said.
The Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person's reports and forward any reports matching the man's description to their office.
The body was taken to the medical examiner in Sioux City for an autopsy.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Jessica Wade
Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.