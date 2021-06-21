 Skip to main content
Authorities work to identify body found in Missouri River near Onawa, Iowa
A man's body was recovered from the Missouri River on Sunday near Onawa, Iowa. 

A fisherman called 911 just before 1 p.m. to report he had found a body north of Iowa Highway 175 bridge near the Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, according to a press release from the Monona County Sheriff's Office. 

The man appeared to have been in the river for some time, the press release said. 

The Sheriff's Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person's reports and forward any reports matching the man's description to their office.

The body was taken to the medical examiner in Sioux City for an autopsy. 

World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

