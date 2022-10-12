Average ACT score in Nebraska drops to lowest level in at least 10 years

Results of a national college entrance exam released Wednesday are not very encouraging for Nebraska or the nation, and an exam official said the results can't just be pinned on the pandemic.

The national average ACT composite score for the high school class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades, according to data released Wednesday. It was the first time since 1991 that the average ACT composite score was below 20. The highest possible score is a 36.

“This is the fifth consecutive year of declines in average scores, a worrisome trend that began long before the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has persisted,” said ACT CEO Janet Godwin in a statement.

Approximately 1.3 million U.S. high school students in the class of 2022 took the test.

Nebraska graduates achieved an average composite score of 19.4 in 2022, with 94% of graduates tested. That's the lowest average composite score for the state in at least 10 years.

In 2021, 86% of graduates were tested for an average composite score of 20.

The ACT college entrance exam measures readiness in English, reading, mathematics and science.

Godwin said the magnitude of the declines nationwide is particularly alarming because growing numbers of seniors are leaving high school unprepared for college success.

"These declines are not simply a byproduct of the pandemic," she said. "They are further evidence of longtime systemic failures that were exacerbated by the pandemic."

​Comparing states' performance on the ACT has always been problematic, and it's even more so because of pandemic disruptions.

In some states, only a fraction of students take the exam. And when states increase their participation rate, scores often go down because students who aren't on a college track are tested.

Nebraska tests all public-school juniors as part of annual state assessments. However, the pandemic disrupted participation, further making year-to-year comparisons a bit dicey.

Prior to the pandemic, Nebraska was able to test 100% of graduates.​

If there is a silver lining to be found, it lies in how Nebraska fared compared to states that similarly tested a large majority of graduates.

Of the 14 states with more than 90% of graduates taking the ACT, only Utah at 19.9 scored better than Nebraska.

​In Nebraska, 20% of tested graduates met all four ACT benchmarks for college success, down from 23% a year earlier.

That was lower than students nationally, of whom 22% met the benchmarks — but the disparity could reflect Nebraska's testing of a greater percentage of its students.

The benchmarks reflect the minimum ACT scores required for students to have a higher probability of success in credit-bearing first-year college courses.

Students who meet a benchmark have about a 50% chance of earning a B or better and approximately a 75% chance of earning a C or better in the corresponding college course or courses, ACT said.

In Nebraska, the percent of students meeting the benchmarks had held steady for several years when testing all grads.

Twenty-two percent of Nebraska graduates met all four benchmarks in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Nationally, the percentage of students meeting all four benchmarks dropped three percentage points, from 25% of students in 2021.

The percentage of students meeting no benchmarks was 42%, up from 38% of students in 2021, ACT said.

“Academic preparedness is where we are seeing the decline," said Rose Babington, senior director for state partnerships for the ACT. “Every time we see ACT test scores, we are talking about skills and standards, and the prediction of students to be successful and to know the really important information to succeed and persist through their first year of college courses.”

​The number of students taking the ACT has declined 30% since 2018, as graduates increasingly forgo college, and some universities no longer require admissions tests. But participation plunged 37% among Black students, with 154,000 taking the test this year.

Standardized tests such as the ACT have faced growing concerns that they're unfair to minority and low-income students, as students with access to expensive test prep or advanced courses often perform better.

Babington defended the test as a measure of college readiness. “Now more than ever, the last few years have shown us the importance of having high-quality data to help inform how we support students,” Babington said.

Test scores now are optional for first-year student admission at many institutions. Some colleges, such as the University of California system, even opt for a test-blind policy, where scores are not considered even if submitted.

But many students still take the tests, hoping to get an edge in admissions by submitting their scores. Tyrone Jordan, a freshman at test-optional Arizona State University, said he took the ACT and the SAT to get ahead of other students and help him receive scholarships.

Jordan, who wants to pursue mechanical engineering, said he thinks his rigorous schedule at Tempe Preparatory Academy prepared him for college, and the standardized tests helped support him and his family financially.

“All the test did for me was give me extra financial money,” Jordan said.​

This report includes material from the Associated Press.