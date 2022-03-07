Avian flu found in wild bird in Nebraska, commercial flock in Iowa

Highly infectious avian flu has been found in a wild goose in Lincoln and in a commercial flock in northwest Iowa, a sign that the potentially devastating virus is continuing to spread.

On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the virus was found in an ill goose at Holmes Lake in Lincoln. Also on Monday, Iowa officials reported an outbreak in a commercial turkey operation in Buena Vista County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster declaration for the county to free up state resources to assist with investigating the case, disposing of the birds and decontaminating the site.

The Iowa outbreak affected 50,000 turkeys. They were disposed of through composting, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture. Taxpayers will foot the bill through an indemnification program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. State officials did not release the name of the producer.

In Iowa, officials continue to urge people to practice good hygiene around wild and domestic birds so they don't contribute to the spread. The virus is not considered a threat to human health, nor is it typically a serious threat to wild birds.

Kristin Kamm, spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, said the goose was not one of the ubiquitous Canada geese, which have become a nuisance at golf courses and other public areas.

Anyone walking golf courses and other areas littered with goose feces are advised to take care not to carry the virus to areas where it could affect domesticated or commercial birds. This means change into clean clothes, scrub boots/shoes with disinfectant and wash hands.

The discovery of avian influenza is especially troubling in Iowa, the nation's leading egg producer.

In 2015, an outbreak led producers to kill 33 million hens in Iowa and 9 million birds in Minnesota, the nation's leading turkey producer. About 5 million birds were destroyed in Nebraska. Other states with outbreaks included South Dakota and Wisconsin.

This year's outbreak has affected flocks of all sizes, from eight pet chickens in a backyard in New York to 1.2 million birds at a commercial operation in Delaware.

Discovery of the virus in a backyard flock in neighboring Pottawattamie County, Iowa, last week prompted the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to close its aviary to the public and lock indoors those birds that have indoor pens.

Avian influenza is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads easily among chickens through nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

Wild birds are considered the primary source of infection for domestic birds. However, it's not clear how wild birds would have affected the commercial operations that have sustained large losses because they are supposed to have strict biosecurity measures.

