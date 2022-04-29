Avian flu is killing eagles feasting on sick or dead waterfowl in Nebraska

As avian influenza strikes across the state, Nebraska Game and Parks officials are keeping a close watch on the state's raptors, especially eagles.

Wildlife division administrator Alicia Hardin said seven eagles are known or suspected to have been victims of the deadly flu, as well as two great horned owls. A peregrine falcon that had been nesting at the WoodmenLife Tower in Omaha also tested positive.

Forty-nine eagles across the United States have died from avian flu.

"What we have found is raptors seem to be very susceptible to avian influenza," Hardin said. "Their diet consists of eating animals that are weak or dying on their own, so sometimes they are eating animals that have it and that's how they get it."

Hardin said influenza also has been found or suspected in several waterfowl. According to the Game and Park's latest numbers, 292 Ross and snow geese, 50 Canada geese, five ducks and four pelicans have tested positive or were suspected to be positive.

While they don't expect a large die-off, the flu has spread to every corner of the state and throughout the Central Flyway, Hardin said.

"The height of the migration is done," she said. "We're hoping things kind of slow down. We're hoping hotter weather will dissipate some things, but it could be around for a while."

She said in past cases, the outbreak wasn't usually as bad during the fall migration.

Anyone who finds dead waterfowl or raptors is asked to call their district Game and Parks office and staff will pick up the bird. Although the threat to humans is very small, Hardin said, it's best to be cautious about handling dead birds.

Even before the flu hit, Game and Parks has been keeping a close eye on the success of the state's bald eagles, though they no longer are threatened or endangered.

In 2020, the Fish and Wildlife Services estimated there were 316,700 individuals and 71,467 occupied nests in the lower 48 states.

In Nebraska, the last estimate was in 2017, when there were 209 active nests. Indications are that number has grown, and Hardin said there could be upwards of 300 active nests in the state.

Hardin said it's too soon to know the impact the flu will have on that growing population.

"We'll continue to keep vigilant on their status and what is going on," she said.

Reward offered after eagle is shot

An eaglet found in a nest near where a female eagle was killed is doing well, a Nebraska Game and Park official said.

The adult bird was shot near Garland in Seward County and succumbed to its injuries April 22 after Game and Parks arrived in an attempt to save it.

"It was in pretty bad shape," said Stacey Lewton, southeast district supervisor for the law enforcement division.

A reward is being offered through Wildlife Crimestoppers for information that would lead to an arrest. Lewton couldn't specify an amount. Game and Parks is investigating some leads in the case.

"If it leads to an arrest, the reward could be a nice amount," Lewton said.

Lewton said volunteers are watching the nest with the eaglet closely. Another eagle is caring for the youngster.

Lewton said a male eagle can raise a chick.

"They are doing great," he said. "We're really watching this nest to make sure this chick is doing well, and right now it is."

First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado A Colorado prison inmate has tested positive for bird flu in the first recent confirmed case of a human infected with the disease, but federal officials say they see little threat to the general public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday evening that the man who tested positive had been in a prerelease program and was helping to remove chickens from an infected farm. The man reported fatigue for a few days but has since recovered. Other people involved in the bird removal operation have tested negative. — AP

