Francis Moul packed a lot into his life.

A fifth-generation Nebraskan who was born in York on April 11, 1940, Moul quickly stood out. A Fulbright scholar, Moul proved talented in many fields. An award-winning journalist and publisher in Iowa and Nebraska, Moul was also a passionate environmentalist and peace activist with leadership roles on the Nebraska Wildlife Federation and Nebraskans for Peace. While a political science instructor at Wayne State College, Moul organized a festival for the first Earth Day ever in 1970.

He also was heavily involved within the Nebraska State College System. He taught political science at Wayne State College and took on executive roles at Chadron State College.

While Moul lived a varied life when it came to occupations, friends and associates said he always had a consistent and positive outlook. Moul died March 4 in Lincoln from kidney failure and heart failure.

The husband of former Nebraska Lt. Gov. Maxine Moul, whom he was married to for 50 years, Francis Moul also was a player in the political arena as a member of the Democratic National Committee and first associate chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

“I can give you a list of about 500 people that you can call and you’d never get one negative word about him,” former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Ben Nelson said Monday. “It’s fair to say that he spent a great deal of his time thinking of others rather than himself. I was always impressed with his caring nature.”

Allen Beermann, a former Nebraska secretary of state and a former executive director of the Nebraska Press Association, recalled how Francis Moul would occasionally recommend books to Beermann when Moul owned and operated Wordsmith Books and Art in the Haymarket district in Lincoln.

“He was always very kind to me and generous. He would always return phone calls,” Beermann said. “He just became a friend.”

Moul’s deep interest in people also stood out to Vince Powers.

“He appreciated (that) each person mattered regardless of who they were or their station in life,” the former chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party said.

In addition to being caring, Moul had a lighter side. When his wife was lieutenant governor from 1991 to 1993 under Nelson, Moul would cheekily refer to himself as second lieutenant.

“He had a sense of humor,” Maxine Moul said with a laugh. “A lot of people will remember him for that.”

But Francis Moul was very serious when it came to promoting Nebraska. Maxine Moul remembered her husband working with Nelson to revamp Nebraska’s road map to show the state’s topography. That work gave motorists the opportunity to see where exactly the Sandhills and the state’s canyons are located.

“He was passionate about issues and he worked hard for them,” Maxine Moul said.

In addition to his wife, Francis Moul is survived by two sons, a brother, sister, five grandchildren, along with three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary, and his daughter, Jennifer.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of April 2023