B-2 nuclear bomber damaged in landing accident at Missouri base

The Air Force is saying little about a landing accident this week that damaged one of its B-2 Spirit stealth bombers and forced the closure of airspace around Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where the B-2s are based.

The Air Force’s Global Strike Command said in a brief statement that the plane experienced an unspecified in-flight malfunction during a “routine training mission” and made an emergency landing about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The statement said there were no injuries and no fire. A spokeswoman declined to answer additional questions submitted by The World-Herald, citing an ongoing investigation.

The B-2s belong to the Air Force’s 509th Bomb Wing. One of their missions is to carry nuclear weapons under the direction of the U.S. Strategic Command, headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base.