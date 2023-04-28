Step outside the front door of The Buzz bee store in Emerson, Nebraska, and you’re standing in Dixon County. The Dakota County border is across the street and Thurston County starts a few blocks south.

It’s one of Emerson’s claims to fame.

“Three counties meet inside city limits,” said Linda Graf, one of the owners of the bee store. “Part of Emerson sits on the Indian reservation. We’re a unique little town.”

The Buzz is one of 70 stops in this year's Nebraska Passport program, the annual tourism promotion effort that encourages Nebraskans and others to visit a variety of attractions, parks, coffee shops, restaurants, stores and more across the state. For the next five months, we'll have a weekly feature highlighting some of the places in the program.

Passport participants collect physical or digital stamps at each stop, and qualify for prizes based on how many places they visit during the program, which runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. But many people find the real rewards come from learning more about different parts of Nebraska — including towns like Emerson.

Like many small communities in rural Nebraska, this former railroad hub is struggling to survive as its young citizens move away to chase other opportunities.

There’s no big enterprise in Emerson to keep them there like there is with Michael Foods in nearby Wakefield or the state college in Wayne.

That’s one of the reasons that Linda and husband Mark Graf opened the Buzz in the former library next to their house.

“It is important to Mark and I both to do what we can to keep our town alive,” Linda Graf said. “There’s nothing here to keep younger people here, and we’d sure like that to change.”

Raw honey is their biggest seller, but they have every kind of honey product for sale that you can imagine.

Candles, soap, lip balm, lotion and furniture polish. Honey mustard, barbeque sauce, marshmallows and fudge. For snacks, a bee nugget (corn puff) or a bee nut (honey roasted pecans).

“It is unending. It just depends on how far you want to reach,” Linda Graf said. “We also have retail items. Bee and flower related.”

The Grafs and many others are determined to keep the town of around 800 buzzing, so to speak.

It’s why the citizens of Emerson formed a co-op and opened a grocery store, the Post 60 Market, in the former American Legion building last August. For the first time in years, half-hour drives to South Sioux City or Wayne are no longer required.

“It brought us out of a food desert,” Mark Graf said. “You see more people while you are shopping out on the streets. To drive in and see people and vehicles on the street, it makes it seem more prosperous.”

There’s a new medical clinic and a new firehall. The softball, baseball, basketball and tennis courts have been revitalized. The Emerson Betterment Committee has a big fund-raiser every January to help fund various projects. This year it’s a new splash pad for the pool.

The town is just a few thousand short of its $250,000 goal for a veteran’s memorial. Work will start this summer at a new site at the north end of town.

“We have one of the most beautiful city parks in the state with a big fountain in the middle and various arches,” Corliss Hassler said.

She and Barb Gilster are co-presidents of the New to You board. The thrift store is run by 30 volunteers, about half of whom are high school students who earn service scholarship dollars.

“We’re working with what we have,” Hassler said. “Rural communities are struggling. We’re working to revitalize ours.”

The Grafs have contributed by filling what would have been an empty store front, giving them a place to sell the 50 to 75 pounds of honey they collect from each of the 100 hives that Mark Graf cares for in the area. It’s also a place to process the honey and store their equipment.

“They were just something I thought would be fun to raise,” he said. “They don’t take a lot of space. They don’t take a lot of time.”

It was the perfect retirement project for Mark, 65. He takes care of the bees and Linda, 63, runs the store.

They’re excited to show Nebraska Passport visitors around their store and the city.

“We hope it brings more business to our town,” Mark Graf said. “They can stop and eat, get gas and visit some of the other stores. Produce a little tourism in our town we don’t always have.”

Photos: The Buzz in Emerson, Nebraska

If You Go The Buzz bee store 110 Main Street, Emerson Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon. Also in Emerson: New to You thrift store; city park with a large fountain; Pony Express gas station or the Post 60 Market for snacks; the Iron Horse Casino has a restaurant.