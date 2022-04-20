Beemer man dies in two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

A 66-year-old man died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash north of West Point.

Arden Leimer of Beemer was pronounced dead at the scene of the Monday crash, the Cuming County Sheriff's Office said. Marshal Stalp of Wisner and Josie Kahlandt of Hooper were taken to a West Point hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators said the crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of North Road and 14th Road about two miles east of Beemer. Leimer was driving a 1998 Buick Regal sedan and Stalp was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Kahlandt as a passenger.

A collision occurred when one of the vehicles failed to stop for a stop sign. The Sheriff's Office did not say which vehicle failed to stop.

Investigators closed N Road between Beemer and Nebraska Highway 9 for about five hours. The investigation into the crash is continuing.

