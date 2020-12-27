Bellevue man is charged with motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving in October crash

A 37-year-old Bellevue man is being held in the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail after being charged Wednesday with motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk.

Christopher J. Gorham is accused of causing the death of Shawn Kimbrough, 35, of Springdale, Arkansas, in a head-on collision Oct. 27. Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Gorham was driving a 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck south on U.S. Highway 75 just before noon.

The pickup crossed the center line south of Blair and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Kimbrough, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup caught fire, but people who came upon the crash got Gorham out of his truck, and he was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center.

According to an affidavit filed in Washington County, Gorham was found to have a blood-alcohol content of .148 after the crash and it was still .027 more than five hours later. The legal limit for adults to drive is .08.

Gorham, who has two prior DUI convictions, must pay 10% of his bail, or $25,000, to be released from jail. A preliminary hearing to determine whether he will be held for trial is scheduled for next month.

