Bellevue police release names of 2 people killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Sonic Drive-In

Sunday evening update: All four people who were shot Saturday night at the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue were Sonic employees, Bellevue police said Sunday night.
Two of the employees died and two were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Zoey Reece Atalig Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25, were taken to the hospital. A hospital spokesman said Sunday night that he could not release their conditions.
All four were in the building at 1307 Cornhusker Road when they were shot, police said.
Police who responded to the scene pulled three of the shooting victims from the restaurant because they clearly needed immediate care, said Lt. Andy Jashinske, a Bellevue police spokesman. The other shooting victim was found later, he said.
Another person who was injured Saturday night refused treatment and was taken to the Bellevue Police Department, Jashinske said.
----
Two people were shot to death and two others suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Bellevue fast-food restaurant Saturday night, police said.
Bellevue police were called to the Sonic Drive-In at 1307 Cornhusker Road at 9:23 p.m. Officers sent to the scene first were told a bomb may be inside a moving truck parked in the parking lot. The incident was declared a shooting a minute later.
The first officer arrived at 9:26 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.
A 23-year-old man, Roberto Carlos Silva of Omaha, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail at 4:31 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Silva had been arrested at the restaurant Wednesday night on suspicion of identity theft after someone reported that a person had charged $57 on his Sonic app to pay for hamburgers and corn dogs. Silva was released from jail Thursday after posting 10% of $1,500 bail.
When a reporter went Sunday to a residence in southwest Omaha where Silva lived with his parents, a person inside declined to open the door. A man who arrived at the home as the reporter was leaving acknowledged that it was the Silva family's home, but he declined to comment.
In Bellevue, the parking lot of the Sonic Drive-In was blocked off with barricades. A man wearing a Sonic ballcap standing outside the restaurant said the restaurant owner had no immediate comment about the tragedy.
Saturday night, officers found four people with gunshot wounds at the Sonic. Two people were declared dead at the scene; two others were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.
A U-Haul truck in the parking lot was on fire because of fireworks or some type of device, Jashinske said. Officials were working Sunday to figure out what was inside the truck.
Early Sunday, the Omaha Police Bomb Squad was at the scene to check on a “device,” Jashinske said, as a precaution to make sure the area was safe.
The people who were shot will be identified after relatives are notified, Jashinske said.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol, the Omaha Police Department's crime lab and bomb squad and rescue crews from multiple local departments assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100 or Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-STOP.
