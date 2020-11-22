Bellevue police release names of 2 people killed and 2 wounded in shooting at Sonic Drive-In

The first officer arrived at 9:26 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter, said Bellevue Police Lt. Andy Jashinske.

A 23-year-old man, Roberto Carlos Silva of Omaha, was booked into the Sarpy County Jail at 4:31 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Silva had been arrested at the restaurant Wednesday night on suspicion of identity theft after someone reported that a person had charged $57 on his Sonic app to pay for hamburgers and corn dogs. Silva was released from jail Thursday after posting 10% of $1,500 bail.

When a reporter went Sunday to a residence in southwest Omaha where Silva lived with his parents, a person inside declined to open the door. A man who arrived at the home as the reporter was leaving acknowledged that it was the Silva family's home, but he declined to comment.

In Bellevue, the parking lot of the Sonic Drive-In was blocked off with barricades. A man wearing a Sonic ballcap standing outside the restaurant said the restaurant owner had no immediate comment about the tragedy.

Saturday night, officers found four people with gunshot wounds at the Sonic. Two people were declared dead at the scene; two others were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.