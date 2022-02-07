Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska back after two-year hiatus

The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, in its 40th year, is scheduled for June 5 to June 11. The ride starts in Alliance and finishes in Wahoo.The Bike Ride Across Nebraska, in its 40th year, is scheduled for June 5 to June 11. The ride starts in Alliance and finishes in Wahoo.

The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska is back after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID pandemic.

The event, in its 40th year, is scheduled for June 5 to June 11. The ride starts in Alliance and finishes in Wahoo.

Cyclists can choose three- or four-day rides in addition to the typical seven-day tour.

Overnight stops will be made in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward and Shelby.

Cyclists will ride on paved highway shoulders on Nebraska Highway 2.

The cost of the tour is $350 for the full seven days, $200 for four days or $150 for three days. Registration prices increase after April 15.

The fee includes transportation of gear, road support, showers, coffee, a T-shirt and water bottle. Bus rides to the starting town are an extra fee.

Proceeds from the ride go toward scholarships for high school seniors in host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities or other postsecondary opportunities.

In past years, the ride has drawn 600 or more riders. Riders have ranged in age from 8 to 85.