Cyclists can tour the southern part of the state this summer during the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska.

The event, in its 41st year, is scheduled for June 4-10. The ride starts in Benkelman (which is 85 miles south of Ogallala) and finishes in Ashland.

Cyclists can choose three-or four-day rides in addition to the typical seven-day tour.

Overnight stops will be made in Cambridge, Alma, Red Cloud, Hebron, Wilber and Seward.

In past years, the ride has drawn 600 or more riders ranging in age from 8 to 85. Last year, riders were "skittish" because of the pandemic, said Doug Scherlie, president of BRAN. The event drew about 375 participants. Organizers hope to bring that number up this year.

The cost for BRAN is $350 for the seven-day tour, $240 for the four-day tour and $180 for the three-day tour. Prices will increase after April 1. The fee includes baggage transportation, road support as well as hydration and nutrition stations.

Charging stations — for small electronics and for e-bikes — also will be available along the course.

Proceeds from the ride go toward scholarships for high school seniors in host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities or other postsecondary opportunities.

To register, or for more information, visit bran-inc.org.

End of Radler Bike Festival Another Nebraska cycling event, Radler Bike Festival, has ended for good. Organizers of the event, which started in 2019, announced that won't return. "Thank you to those who rode the routes and hung out with us for a couple of fun weekends — we truly enjoyed meeting everyone and welcoming the bicycling community to southeast Nebraska," a statement said.

