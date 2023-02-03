See some of the best videos of 2022 from the staff of the Omaha World-Herald
Cyclists can tour the southern part of the state this summer during the annual Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska.
The event, in its 41st year, is scheduled for June 4-10. The ride starts in Benkelman (which is 85 miles south of Ogallala) and finishes in Ashland.
Cyclists can choose three-or four-day rides in addition to the typical seven-day tour.
Overnight stops will be made in Cambridge, Alma, Red Cloud, Hebron, Wilber and Seward.
In past years, the ride has drawn 600 or more riders ranging in age from 8 to 85. Last year, riders were "skittish" because of the pandemic, said Doug Scherlie, president of BRAN. The event drew about 375 participants. Organizers hope to bring that number up this year.
The cost for BRAN is $350 for the seven-day tour, $240 for the four-day tour and $180 for the three-day tour. Prices will increase after April 1. The fee includes baggage transportation, road support as well as hydration and nutrition stations.
Charging stations — for small electronics and for e-bikes — also will be available along the course.
Proceeds from the ride go toward scholarships for high school seniors in host communities to attend Nebraska trade schools, colleges, universities or other postsecondary opportunities.
To register, or for more information, visit
bran-inc.org. End of Radler Bike Festival
Another Nebraska cycling event, Radler Bike Festival, has ended for good.
Organizers of the event, which started in 2019, announced that won't return.
"Thank you to those who rode the routes and hung out with us for a couple of fun weekends — we truly enjoyed meeting everyone and welcoming the bicycling community to southeast Nebraska," a statement said.
11 fitness trends in Omaha
Float spas
Float spas, where users are suspended in a salty bath, started popping up in Omaha in 2016. Spa-goers enter a private float tank nearly double the size of a bathtub. Hundreds of pounds of Epsom salt have been dissolved in the shallow pool of water so people float on top. Proponents say floating reduces muscle and joint pain, shortens recovery time from athletic training or injuries, relieves stress and increases creativity.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on float spas.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bubble soccer
If you've been dreaming of dribbling a soccer ball while encased in a plastic bubble, you're in luck. That trend made its way to Omaha in 2015. The game can be tough — experienced players tumble right alongside first-timers.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on bubble soccer.
SARAH HOFFMAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Goat yoga
Local yogis can find their flow among a tribe of baby goats. Two dairies in Honey Creek, Iowa, started offering the classes in 2018. The goat yoga trend started in Oregon in 2016 and has since swept most of the country. The wandering goats add some levity to yoga, known for improving flexibility and decreasing stress.
Click here to read a previous World-Herald story on goat yoga.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adult kickball
Kickball isn't just for kids. Adult kickball leagues have joined the mix of recreational sports in Omaha, much like sand volleyball and softball. The sport gets players moving, but it doesn't feel like a grueling workout. Some kickballers called it "exercise in disguise."
Click here to read a World-Herald story on kickball.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barre
Ballet-inspired workouts made their way to the Omaha area back in 2014. The city is home to handful of studios purely devoted to the workouts, which combine yoga, Pilates and ballet movements performed on a dance barre. Some local gyms and fitness studios offer the classes, too. Instructors said the classes are fun and motivating.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on barre.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rowing
Rowing isn't new, but it's made a splash on the local fitness scene. The exercise machines had fallen out of favor thanks to treadmills, weight rooms and group exercise classes. But they've been reintroduced through fitness trends like CrossFit and Orangetheory. At least two local studios have debuted classes built around the machines.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on rowing.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cryotherapy
Participants — wearing minimal clothing — stand in a chamber that looks like an aluminum can and grows colder over two to three minutes using liquid nitrogen. The temperature drops to between negative 200 and 240 degrees. Proponents say the high-tech ice baths reduce inflammation, relieve pain, prevent injury, increase energy and speed healing. The practice also has been credited for cosmetic benefits. But some medical professionals are skeptical.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on cryotherapy.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Orangetheory Fitness
Exercisers bask in glowing orange lights and blaring upbeat music at Orangetheory Fitness. The metro area now is home to a handful of the studios, which got their start in Florida in 2009. During the classes, a trainer leads people through a circuit-style workout that rotates between treadmills, rowing machines and a strength area with free weights. Members wear heart rate monitors to track their efforts during a workout.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on Orangetheory Fitness.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pound
Pound classes debuted in Omaha in 2015. The classes are a full-body strength and cardio workout that simulates drumming. Exercisers pound the drumsticks in the air, against each other and on the ground while performing strength exercises like squats and lunges.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on Pound.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Aerial yoga
Aerial yoga blends yoga poses with acrobatics. Yogis practice in hammocks, flipping upside-down. It incorporates stretching and strength exercises, cardio and meditation. Instructors say the class is good for the spine, alleviating pressure — although there are some risks, and the class isn't for everyone.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on aerial yoga.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Heart rate monitors
Heart rate monitors are a standard part of curriculum for some metro high school students. They've also made an appearance in several boutique gyms. Teachers at Mercy High School said wearing the monitors prep students for a lifetime of fitness.
Click here to read a World-Herald story on the monitors.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
