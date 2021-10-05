Biden names Valentine veteran to Battle Monuments board

Thousands lined Omaha streets for the procession of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.
President Joe Biden has selected an educator and Marine Corps veteran from Valentine with long ties to the Nebraska Democratic Party to a board that supervises overseas military cemeteries.
Pettigrew
AMERICAN BATTLE MONUMENTS COMM.
Bud Pettigrew was one of 11 members named last week to the American Battle Monuments Commission, which is tasked with maintaining 26 overseas U.S. military cemeteries and 32 monuments in 16 foreign countries, plus four memorials in the United States.
Pettigrew is a graduate of Hastings College, and was medically discharged from the Marine Corps after serving from 1982-83. He taught history and coached high school sports for 25 years. From 2010-20, he served as a project manager for the Minnechaduza Foundation in Valentine, supervising health programs for rural residents of the Great Plains.
Pettigrew serves as chair of chairs for the Nebraska Democratic Party, according to the party's website, and was a longtime party chairman in Cherry County. He was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and 2020.
The commission was established in 1923 to build cemeteries for service members killed in World War I. New cemeteries were added following World War II. More than 124,000 Americans are now buried in them.
Positions on the board are unpaid.
Photos: 2020 Veterans Day ceremonies in Nebraska
The Memorial Park colonnade is reflected in the sunglasses of Sam Wall during a Veterans Day Ceremony at the park on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The colonnade overlooking the park commemorates more than 900 Omaha military members who died in World War II.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Flags of the five military branches are flown during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Honor Guard open the Veterans Day ceremonies at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman waves from her car during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Marine Ben Wormington speaks Wednesday at a Veterans Day event at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A flag flies over a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert speaks Wednesday at a Veterans Day event at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Preschoolers wave flags and signs during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dean Mathisen looks at memorials before the start of Veterans Days ceremonies at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rusty Quebedeaux, left, and Dean Mathisen lift up military flags that had blown over before the start of Veterans Day ceremonies at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students wave from the beds of pick-up trucks during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A large American flag is suspended between two Omaha firefighter aerial trucks for a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A memorial honoring a Platteview High School student, U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Michael Bock, who died in 2010 during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Greta Hamilton speaks at a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students wave from the beds of pick-up trucks during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Veterans Ben Wormington and Greta Hamilton carry a wreath to honor all veterans during the Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People watch the Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman waves from her car during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Williams records the Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Coleman Barnell, a senior, watches the Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An American flag has its corner caught in part of POW-MIA flag at the Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Pipes and Drums perform during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marcia Jones looks at the Korea-Vietnam Peace Memorial before a Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park on Wednesday. Jones later found people she knew among the names on the Vietnam War side.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students wave from the beds of pick-up trucks during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People gather at Memorial Park for a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A student waves a flag during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Honor Guard do a “three-volley salute” to close Veterans Day ceremonies at Memorial Park on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Students line up with flags during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Olivia Bruner, a seventh grader, waves a flag during a Veterans Day drive-thru event at Platteview High School in Springfield on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The student-led tradition, now in its nineteenth year, was held outside this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
