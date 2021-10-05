Biden names Valentine veteran to Battle Monuments board

President Joe Biden has selected an educator and Marine Corps veteran from Valentine with long ties to the Nebraska Democratic Party to a board that supervises overseas military cemeteries.

Bud Pettigrew was one of 11 members named last week to the American Battle Monuments Commission, which is tasked with maintaining 26 overseas U.S. military cemeteries and 32 monuments in 16 foreign countries, plus four memorials in the United States.

Pettigrew is a graduate of Hastings College, and was medically discharged from the Marine Corps after serving from 1982-83. He taught history and coached high school sports for 25 years. From 2010-20, he served as a project manager for the Minnechaduza Foundation in Valentine, supervising health programs for rural residents of the Great Plains.

Pettigrew serves as chair of chairs for the Nebraska Democratic Party, according to the party's website, and was a longtime party chairman in Cherry County. He was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and 2020.

The commission was established in 1923 to build cemeteries for service members killed in World War I. New cemeteries were added following World War II. More than 124,000 Americans are now buried in them.

Positions on the board are unpaid.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.