Biden team looking to block Medicaid work requirements in Nebraska

LINCOLN — The Biden administration may force Nebraska to rethink the state's two-tiered system of benefits for Medicaid expansion patients.

The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid alerted state Medicaid officials Friday that the agency is looking to withdraw approval for a state plan requiring that low-income, working-age adults work, volunteer or do other specified activities for 80 hours a month to get full benefits.

A letter from acting administrator Elizabeth Richter cited "serious concerns" about policies that require people to meet work and community engagement requirement in order to get health benefits, as Nebraska plans to do. It also cited concerns about the ongoing health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Taking into account the totality of circumstances, CMS has preliminarily determined that allowing work and other community engagement requirements to take effect in Nebraska would not promote the objectives of the Medicaid program," Richter wrote.

Nebraska has 30 days to submit information in defense of the state's plan, which officials call Heritage Health Adult. State offices were closed Monday for President's Day and messages seeking comment went unanswered.