Biden's win is latest potential roadblock to long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline

Pipeline supporters maintain that it’s a different, and better, project than it was when it received Obama’s thumbs-down and that the jobs it would generate fit well with Biden’s “build back better” goal for the economy.

They say improvements in mining techniques have lowered carbon dioxide emissions at the massive open-pit mines and injection wells where the oil sands are extracted.

Overall, they argue, the U.S. needs Canadian oil more than ever because of the decline in domestic fracking and an expected reduction in supply of similar thick crude from other nations, including Mexico and Venezuela.

“We think there’s a very strong and compelling case for Keystone XL that wasn’t there five years ago,” said Ben Brunnen, a vice president at the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

But last week, a coalition of environmental groups announced a “public pressure campaign” to hold Biden’s feet to the fire for his pledges concerning climate change and moving away from fossil fuels. The campaign includes pushing for a halt in “unnecessary” pipelines like the Keystone XL.