Big Red going green: Thousands of Husker fans eager to visit the Emerald Isles for season opener

Pairing a Nebraska football game with a trip to Europe was the perfect combination for Omahan Lucas Kopietz.

“It was an easy sell,” he said. “There are so many cool sites and things to do.”

He and girlfriend Hailey Jeratowski will be joining thousands of other Husker fans at Saturday’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland.

About 36,000 people are expected for the game against Northwestern at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. About 13,000 tickets were sold in the U.S., 9,000 of which were to Husker fans.

“It will turn the town red,” said John Anthony, executive vice president of On Location and director of Irish-American Events, the game’s organizer. “Every pub operator and taxi driver will know about Nebraska forevermore.”

Anthony expects the game to have an economic impact of about $50 million, and said it will be the largest tourism event of the year in the country.

Best of all, he says, the people of Ireland are just as excited about fans coming for the game as fans are to go to the Emerald Isle.

“They love Americans. They love the impact of tourism on their economy, and they love the razzmatazz of college football,” he said.

Those going share a passion for Husker football. But other reasons for the trip are myriad.

Kopietz and Jeratowski will mark their one-year anniversary when they travel on to Portugal, Naples, Florence and Barcelona after a few days in Dublin. Terry and Kelly Thielen are celebrating their retirement from teaching. Tom Lynch will open the new Father Flanagan Visitors Center. Trish Longacre and her family will end the trip with the wedding of a friend’s son.

For many of them, it’s almost a trip home.

Kelly Thielen’s maiden name is McGill. Longacre has O’Sheas and Tobins in her background. Monsignor James Gilg, who is traveling with people from the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Omaha Sister Cities Association, comes from O’Donnells.

“My family is from there originally,” Kelly Thielen said. “It’s kind of neat to see where they came from.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing the Irish countryside,” Gilg said.

Longacre said she’s financed many trips for her children and this is finally one that she can enjoy, too. Friend Pat Barrett, a veteran visitor to Ireland, helped them arrange an itinerary that includes the St. Patrick’s and Christ Church cathedrals, the Guinness Storehouse, the O’Connell and Ha’penny bridges, Dublin Castle, Trinity College and the Temple Bar. And that’s just in Dublin.

They’re taking some short drives outside the city and then traveling farther afield to places like Killarney and Kinsale, the Dingle Peninsula and then County Wicklow for the wedding.

“We’re going to do your typical fabulous tourist things,” she said. “I think probably for me, I really want to see the Cliffs of Moher. The museum on Irish history. I want to see lots of countryside and geography. I want to have a Guinness in the Guinness brewery.”

Lynch is hoping a few Husker fans will make about a two-hour drive to Boys Town’s sister city, Ballymoe in County Galway in the western part of Ireland. Lynch, director of community programs at Boys Town, traveled with Boys Town director, Father Steven Boes, to open the Father Flanagan Visitors Center there today.

“It’s going to be the story of Father Flanagan’s life in Ireland and his creation of Boys Town in Omaha, Nebraska,” Lynch said. “I’ve been working with the people in the village for years. It’s been a dream to open this. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. To honor Father Flanagan and then go see Big Red win in Ireland, I think it will be exciting.”

Gilg has already visited the center, and was traveling around southern Ireland with his group before the game. He also planned to head up north to Donegal with his sister, Mary Clare Haven, to visit the homeland of his maternal grandmother.

“Getting a sense of the Irish culture,” Gilg said.

Even though the trip has ended up being more expensive, the Thielens say they are doing that instead of throwing a retirement party. Both taught for several years in the Millard Public Schools and then at Skutt High School.

After the trip to Ireland, they plan to spend a few days in London and Paris. Before the game, they’re heading to Galway and the Cliffs of Moher.

“We’re really looking forward to it,” Terry Thielen said. “We need to win the game first of all. That’s the most important thing.”

Kopietz has already been to Dublin. Must stops for him and Jeratowski are the Irish Whiskey Museum, the Epic Immigration Museum and haunted and dark secrets of Dublin tours.

He saw Aviva Stadium on a family trip a few years ago.

“I never could dream Nebraska would be playing there,” he said.