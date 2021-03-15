Bigger stretch of westbound I-80 closes after blizzard; record rains recorded in Omaha, Lincoln

A winter storm that closed western Nebraska roadways from Grand Island to the Wyoming border also produced some of the wettest days in March history for eastern Nebraska.

Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at a succession of Nebraska cities as first one then another community overflowed with stranded travelers on Sunday.

I-80 closed to westbound traffic at Grand Island at noon on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The closure for westbound traffic continues to move east as places to park, especially for semitrailer trucks, fill up.

"Eastbound I-80 is open all the way from Big Springs, Nebraska, but the problem is the Wyoming border is closed to westbound travel and you can only go about 40 miles (on Interstate 76) into Colorado," said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol. "There's no place to park anymore in Kearney, so the DOT has closed I-80 at Grand Island."

Though the snow had stopped falling, the opening of westbound I-80 in Nebraska will depend on when the snow is cleared in Colorado and Wyoming, roads officials said. Many other roadways remained closed in northwest Nebraska, including U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 20.