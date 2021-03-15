Bigger stretch of westbound I-80 closes after blizzard; record rains recorded in Omaha, Lincoln

A winter storm that closed western Nebraska roadways from Grand Island to the Wyoming border also produced some of the wettest days in March history for eastern Nebraska.
Westbound Interstate 80 was closed at a succession of Nebraska cities as first one then another community overflowed with stranded travelers on Sunday.
I-80 closed to westbound traffic at Grand Island at noon on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The closure for westbound traffic continues to move east as places to park, especially for semitrailer trucks, fill up.
"Eastbound I-80 is open all the way from Big Springs, Nebraska, but the problem is the Wyoming border is closed to westbound travel and you can only go about 40 miles (on Interstate 76) into Colorado," said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol. "There's no place to park anymore in Kearney, so the DOT has closed I-80 at Grand Island."
Though the snow had stopped falling, the opening of westbound I-80 in Nebraska will depend on when the snow is cleared in Colorado and Wyoming, roads officials said. Many other roadways remained closed in northwest Nebraska, including U.S. Highway 385 and U.S. Highway 20.
The storm dumped snow by the foot in Wyoming and Colorado. Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver both reported over 2 feet of snow falling by 6 p.m. Sunday.
In Nebraska, 19 inches of snow was reported just south of Gering while Valentine reported 10.6 inches. Other reports from the National Weather Service in North Platte included 8 inches of snow at Atkinson and 5 inches at O'Neill.
Omaha and Lincoln recorded their wettest March days ever, said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley. All the rain caused the weather service to issue flood warnings, especially in lowland areas.
Omaha recorded 2.58 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield on Sunday. That was more than the previous rainiest day of March, when 2.44 inches fell in the city on March 27, 2004.
"It was pretty wild because, over a 29-hour period, Omaha had 3.04 inches of rain," Nicolaisen said. "That's enough to give Omaha its wettest week ever for March."
Lincoln reported 2.97 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the record for a March day of 1.96 set in March 25, 1906. Lincoln recorded 3.76 inches of rain during the storm.
Yesterday was the wettest day in March history in eastern Nebraska with records that go back 120+ years.— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 15, 2021
In fact, the last 30 hours allowed Omaha to set the mark for the wettest:
1 day,
2 day,
3 day,
4 day,
5 day,
6 day,
&
7 day totals in the month of March since at least 1871. pic.twitter.com/WDcZqHnjSz
Norfolk recorded 2.74 inches of rain on Sunday. That broke the city's record of 2.41 inches set on March 28, 1981.
A flood warning continues in eastern Nebraska until Tuesday night for Lincoln Creek near Seward in Seward County. A flood warning was also issued for the Big Blue River near Crete in Saline County.
Other areas in flood warnings include the west fork Big Blue River near Dorchester and the Big Blue River near Surprise, which also affects Butler, Seward and Polk Counties.
Eastern Nebraska can expect mostly dry conditions until late Tuesday, when chances for precipitation return, Nicolaisen said.
"It should be mostly dry (Monday), but there could be some patchy drizzle throughout the day," Nicolaisen said. "Tuesday night, we are predicting a slushy mix of rain and snow, producing about a half-inch of snow. If (the temperature) knocks down a few degrees, we could get 4 to 5 inches of snow."
Winter storm targets Omaha on Jan. 25, 2021
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272