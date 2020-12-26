Bighorn sheep, sandhill crane among Nebraska's latest specialty license plates

Nebraska drivers will be able to sport a bighorn sheep, sandhill crane, ornate box turtle or Nebraska trail scene on their vehicles come the start of the year.

Revenue from the four new specialty license plates available through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will help conserve at-risk species and promote recreation opportunities in the state.

Nick Gebhart, spokesman for the DMV, said the newly designed plates join 20 other specialty plate designs (not including military plates and others requiring specific credentials) that Nebraska drivers can choose from.

"The most popular is the standard plates with a custom message," he said. "The Huskers and mountain lion conservation plates are also very popular."

The latest wildlife to be featured on specialty plates are not considered endangered in Nebraska, according to a list on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's website, but they are animals that Nebraskans hold dear in their hearts.