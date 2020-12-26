Bighorn sheep, sandhill crane among Nebraska's latest specialty license plates

Nebraska drivers will be able to sport a bighorn sheep, sandhill crane, ornate box turtle or Nebraska trail scene on their vehicles come the start of the year.
Revenue from the four new specialty license plates available through the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will help conserve at-risk species and promote recreation opportunities in the state.
Nick Gebhart, spokesman for the DMV, said the newly designed plates join 20 other specialty plate designs (not including military plates and others requiring specific credentials) that Nebraska drivers can choose from.
"The most popular is the standard plates with a custom message," he said. "The Huskers and mountain lion conservation plates are also very popular."
The latest wildlife to be featured on specialty plates are not considered endangered in Nebraska, according to a list on the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's website, but they are animals that Nebraskans hold dear in their hearts.
According to Game and Parks, the bighorn was wiped out in the early 1900s but reintroduced to Nebraska in 1981. The ornate box turtle was voted the state reptile in 2017. The sandhill crane is known for its iconic migration through central Nebraska twice a year.
The fourth new plate option features a trail scene and the words: "The Good Life is Outside." That design was championed by Bike/Walk Nebraska.
The new specialty plates cost $5, which goes to the respective cause. If the specialty plates also have a customized message, the cost is $40, with $30 going to the respective cause, Game and Parks' wildlife conservation fund or its trail maintenance fund.
The wildlife fund helps improve habitats across Nebraska for at-risk species, keep animals off the endangered species list by funding reintroduction projects, teach children about ecological principles through education projects and connect Nebraskans with wildlife through other projects.
The mountain lion plate that came out in 2016 helps raise money for Game and Parks' conservation education fund.
In 2019, 15,641 specialty plates applications were approved; 2,129 of them were the mountain lion plate.
“Our native wildlife and recreation opportunities are an important part of our lives and heritage here in Nebraska, and these plates reflect that,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We’re excited that Nebraskans can show their pride for wildlife and help fund conservation at the same time.”
2012 bighorn sheep capture, transport and release
In 2012, David Hendee and Alyssa Schukar documented the capture, transport and release of several dozen bighorn sheep as they were transplanted from their native habitat in the Canadian Rockies to a new home in at Fort Robinson State Park northwest Nebraska.