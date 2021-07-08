Bilingual Nebraska State Patrol troopers will get a bump in pay

Nebraska State Patrol troopers will receive a bump in pay if they prove proficient in speaking a second language.
Under terms of a new labor agreement, current troopers and new hires will receive a 2.5% salary increase if they can speak another language. The contract took effect this month and rewards troopers who pass a test for fluency in dozens of commonly spoken languages, including American Sign Language.
“We are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska, and we’d love to increase that number,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”
The patrol is currently accepting applications for the next recruiting camp, which is scheduled to begin in January. The 2.5% salary increase would increase their starting pay as trooper to approximately $50,600 per year.
Applications for Camp 66 are available at the
Nebraska State Jobs website through Monday. Interested candidates should search for the word “Trooper.”
Our best Omaha staff photos of June 2021
Morgan Rye-Craft, 27, works in the yard. They have 10 raised garden beds.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Parker Noland plays second base against Stanford during the College World Series on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas' Eric Kennedy misses a catch in left field during a College World Series game on Saturday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's dugout runs onto the field as Brayland Skinner slides into home to defeat Texas during a College World Series game.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan records other fans holding a large stack of drink cups in left field after rain delay in the and Texas Mississippi State game of the College World Series on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
SAVANNAH HAMM, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mississippi State dugout watches Texas's Zach Zubia round the bases after hitting a home run in the first inning during the College World Series game on Friday, June 25, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker removes a raccoon from the ceiling of the press box during the rain of the Texas and Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's /Ivan Melendez flips the bat after he hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State watches as Texas's Ivan Melendez rounds the bases after hitting three-run home run in the ninth inning to break a tie with Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas's Ty Madden got the start against Mississippi State during the College World Series on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Vanderbilt outfield celebrates together following the final out of the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
NC State's Garrett Payne (36) pitches with the bases loaded in the fourth inning in the NC State vs. Vanderbilt College World Series baseball bracket final game in Omaha on Friday. Vanderbilt won the game 3-1.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow can be seen behind TD Ameritrade Park after a rain delay in the Texas and Virginia game of the College World Series on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A rainbow over TD Ameritrade Park during a weather delay before the start of the Texas vs. Virginia College World Series elimination game.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Bargas, from left, of Omaha, Jason Carrey, of Sacramento, Calif., and Jason Althoff and Troy Johnson, both of St. Louis, Mo., wait out a weather delay before the start of the Texas vs. Virginia College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Cooper Kruse, 9, of Omaha makes faces in a mirror near souvenir hats for sale outside the College World Series on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
U.S. Air Force members carry a casket during an Honorable Carry ceremony at the Lincoln Airport in Lincoln on Thursday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter (22) pitches in the Vanderbilt vs. NC State College World Series baseball game in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Tillman Melsheimer, 12, of Gretna, sticks Dippin' Dots to his tongue during the Stanford vs. Arizona elimination game in Omaha on Monday. Stanford won the game 14-5.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mississippi State's Will Bednar started the game against Texas during day two of the College World Series on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Serena Tollo, 3, admires a bubble at the Omaha Freedom Festival at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Daniel Carr limbers up before the start of the 200 meter backstroke final during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lilly King swims the 200 meter breaststroke during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Friday. She finished second behind Annie Lazor.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ryan Lochte waves to the crowd as he swam his last race, the 200 individual medley during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Katie Ledecky prepares to swim the 1500 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trails at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zoey Hammock, left, and Felix Clark, hold hands as they run through the water during a city of Omaha hydrant party near 55th and Corby Streets on Wednesday. Hammock is 6, Clark is 5.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kieran Smith sprays water before the 200 meter freestyle during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kayla Graff, from left, Kelly Tate, Kennedy Tate and Elizabeth Runneberg, all of Laurens, Iowa., cheer on swimmers during wave two of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Audrey Coffey swims the 1500-meter freestyle in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center on Monday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arkansas' Matt Goodheart scores on a wild pitch by Nebraska's Kyle Perry during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Luke Roskam congratulates Cam Chick as he scores on his inside-the-park home run. It was one of four homers hit by the Huskers as they scored a season-high 18 runs in the win over NJIT.
Z LONG, The World-Herald
Taylor Grabenhorst swims in the 100 meter breaststroke in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, June 05, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Corgis run to the finish line during a race at Horseman's Park on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South graduate Ryan Patterson competed in prelims of the 100-meter backstroke, calling it “the moment I dreamed of for a long, long time.”
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Patrick Sammon celebrates his victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camille Spink celebrates her victory in the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Barr takes off for the 100 meter backstroke in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers prepare for the second heat of the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Swimmers take off for the 100 meter freestyle in wave one of the US Olympic Swim Trials at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, June 04, 2021.
SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police search for evidence on 29th Street just south of Pinkney after two people were shot and killed.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bella, a Catahoula, catches a Frisbee thrown by Abby Tipton at Turner Park on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joseph Lemus smooths out a patch of fresh concrete near 13th and Harney Streets in downtown Omaha on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Community leader and activist Preston Love Jr. shares his perspective on last year's protests.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Texas fans Kayne Hassler and Brody Hassler sport unique looks before the Longhorns’ game against Mississippi State on Sunday in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Mississippi State fan Michaela Tolleson watches as the Bulldogs take the lead over Virginia during a College World Series game on Tuesday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Lightning strikes east of TD Ameritrade Park during a rain delay before a College World Series game between Texas and Virginia on Thursday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
The sun crawls towards the horizon over TD Ameritrade Park during a College World Series game on Friday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Texas fans and players celebrate a win over Mississippi State in a College World Series game early Saturday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Olive the French bulldog takes in the sights during Vacation in the Village on Saturday in Aksarben in Omaha.
Z Long, The World-Herald
Mississippi State's Brayland Skinner makes his way home to score the game winning run against Texas during a College World Series game on Saturday.
Z Long, The World-Herald
