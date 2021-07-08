Bilingual Nebraska State Patrol troopers will get a bump in pay

Nebraska State Patrol troopers will receive a bump in pay if they prove proficient in speaking a second language.

Under terms of a new labor agreement, current troopers and new hires will receive a 2.5% salary increase if they can speak another language. The contract took effect this month and rewards troopers who pass a test for fluency in dozens of commonly spoken languages, including American Sign Language.

“We are proud to have a number of bilingual troopers already working across Nebraska, and we’d love to increase that number,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As a law enforcement agency, we strive to serve all Nebraskans and visitors to our state, regardless of the language they speak. Recruiting more bilingual troopers is part of that mission.”

The patrol is currently accepting applications for the next recruiting camp, which is scheduled to begin in January. The 2.5% salary increase would increase their starting pay as trooper to approximately $50,600 per year.

Applications for Camp 66 are available at the Nebraska State Jobs website through Monday. Interested candidates should search for the word “Trooper.”

