Bill Gates' 20,000 acres in Nebraska help make him the top farmland owner in the U.S.

John Hansen, president of the Nebraska Farmers Union, said large farmland purchases like some of Gates’ acquisitions in Nebraska can make it difficult for local farmers, especially those trying to get into the business or expand enough to survive.

“When you have somebody like Bill Gates come in, even the local big guys with deep pockets can’t compete,” he said. “And once you put this land into very big parcels, it rarely breaks up.”

Having one entity own so much land can also be bad for local communities and economies because the owner isn’t a stakeholder in the community and might buy its supplies directly in bulk instead of supporting local businesses, Hansen said.

But neighbors of Gates-owned land and officials in three Nebraska counties said the land appears to be rented out to local farmers who are growing crops on it in the same way that has been done for decades.

“The neighbors you have are the local farmers,” said L.A. Breiner, whose ranch outside O’Neill mostly surrounds more than 1,000 acres of cropland purchased for Gates through Mt Edna Farms in 2017. The rancher was surprised to hear that Gates was the owner — but not overly so.