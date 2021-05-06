Bill requiring COVID protections for meatpacking plant workers advances in Nebraska Legislature

But a group of lawmakers objected to the bill, despite an amendment from Vargas that removed two provisions opposed by meatpacking plants — that all workers be separated by at least 6 feet and that ventilation systems be upgraded. And the remaining safeguards, which include providing free protective materials, hand-sanitizing stations and allowing workers to get vaccine shots during work hours, would only be required for the next year.

Opponents questioned whether the state, rather than federal agencies, needed to pass safeguards, whether Legislative Bill 241 was just an "empathy" bill, and whether a law was even necessary due to the dropping number of infections. More than one senator said that meatpacking plants in their districts were not reporting any infections now or had infection rates at or below the level in the wider community.

"His heart is in the right place," said Blair Sen. Ben Hansen. "(But) sometimes you have to trust the people and err on the side of liberty."

But Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, who like Vargas is Latino, said that the pandemic is far from over, and that LB 241 ensures safeguards will remain in place until it is.

"I assure you, it's not over," Aguilar said. "People still work in fear. Not everyone is vaccinated yet."