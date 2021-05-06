Bill requiring COVID protections for meatpacking plant workers advances in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — A South Omaha state senator won initial approval Thursday for a bill providing COVID-19 protections to meatpacking plant workers over the next year, but not before making significant concessions on the proposal.
State Sen. Tony Vargas, whose district includes many meatpacking workers, said that these essential workers — who are largely Latino or non-white — deserve safeguards for working in close quarters through the pandemic despite high rates of infections and deaths.
Nebraska counties with beef or pork processing plants were the hardest hit by the pandemic, he said, with the most recent data showing that 7,382 packing plant workers have been infected, 256 were hospitalized, and 28 died.
"And these are just the numbers that were reported ... they don't represent the community spread," said Vargas, whose own father, a former food processing worker from New York, died due to the coronavirus.
"I do not take this lightly, and neither should you," the senator said.
But a group of lawmakers objected to the bill, despite an amendment from Vargas that removed two provisions opposed by meatpacking plants — that all workers be separated by at least 6 feet and that ventilation systems be upgraded. And the remaining safeguards, which include providing free protective materials, hand-sanitizing stations and allowing workers to get vaccine shots during work hours, would only be required for the next year.
Opponents questioned whether the state, rather than federal agencies, needed to pass safeguards, whether Legislative Bill 241 was just an "empathy" bill, and whether a law was even necessary due to the dropping number of infections. More than one senator said that meatpacking plants in their districts were not reporting any infections now or had infection rates at or below the level in the wider community.
"His heart is in the right place," said Blair Sen. Ben Hansen. "(But) sometimes you have to trust the people and err on the side of liberty."
But Grand Island Sen. Ray Aguilar, who like Vargas is Latino, said that the pandemic is far from over, and that LB 241 ensures safeguards will remain in place until it is.
"I assure you, it's not over," Aguilar said. "People still work in fear. Not everyone is vaccinated yet."
Vargas pledged to work on more amendments, if necessary, to LB 241 in later rounds of debate. He said safeguards are needed because new variants of COVID-19 could make meatpacking plants hot spots of infection again. Most, but not all, meatpacking plants are already following the safety measures in the bill, Vargas said.
Lawmakers, after attaching Vargas' compromise amendment, then voted to advance the bill on a 27-16 vote, two more votes than necessary.
