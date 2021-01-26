Bill would reduce motor vehicle taxes for most Nebraskans, but cost could be obstacle

But Hilkemann said that, between promotional deals and negotiations, few people actually pay MSRP for new vehicles these days. A 2021 Chevrolet Blazer with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive could be labeled at $37,445 or more but sell for $35,195. So drivers end up paying motor vehicle taxes on an artificial value.

Next, the multiplier drops 10% a year for the first five years, which he argued does not reflect actual depreciation on a vehicle.

"I don’t know about you, but I haven’t owned a vehicle that depreciated only 10% in first year," Hilkemann said.

Meanwhile, no motor vehicle taxes are paid on more than 1 million vehicles in Nebraska because they have reached the 14-year mark, he said. Those older vehicles include mint-condition 1967 Chevy Camaros, as well as rusty, banged-up 1997 Dodge Dakotas. He said Nebraska is the only state in the region that does not have some minimum charge for all vehicles.

Hilkemann said he will be working to eliminate the cost of the bill. He said he thinks the tax structure could be improved and the bill be made revenue neutral by bringing down the tax costs on new vehicles and including minimum charges for older ones.