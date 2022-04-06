Bird flu confirmed in Nebraska Panhandle

Highly infectious bird flu has been confirmed in the Nebraska Panhandle, authorities said Wednesday.

The discovery of ill birds at a farm in Scotts Bluff County is the fifth confirmed case of avian flu among domestic or agricultural flocks in Nebraska, according to the state Department of Agriculture. The four other outbreaks have been in the northeast quadrant of the state: Butler, Holt and Merrick Counties.

The virus was found in a mixed-species flock that numbered fewer than 50 birds, according to the state. All have been euthanized and incinerated. The state ag department has established a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the location, as outlined by USDA policy. This alerts poultry owners to the risk of infection and reminds them to take extra steps to protect their flocks.

Additional detections have been found among wild birds in Nebraska, including in the Lincoln and Omaha areas.

The largest Nebraska outbreak has been at two industrial-sized poultry operations in Butler County, where a total of 970,000 birds have been euthanized and are in the process of being composted, according to the state.

Because of the outbreak, Nebraska and other states have banned auctions and fair events involving poultry. Additionally, zoos across the country, including the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, have brought birds indoors where possible to prevent potential infection from wild birds or the public.

The virus isn't harmful to humans and isn't as deadly among wild birds as it is among domestic birds.

