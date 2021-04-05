Birthday lottery ticket turns into $200,000 prize for Lincoln woman

Patricia Blankenfeld bought herself one heckuva birthday present.

The Lincoln woman bought the $20 White Ice Black Ice scratch-off at a Casey’s General Store on Northwest 12th Street last Monday.

She scratched it off and saw two matching numbers. When she ran it through a lottery ticket scanner at the store, the message that popped up was “Winner, take to Lottery,” according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

Blankenfeld raced straight to lottery headquarters, just 3½ miles away. That’s where she learned she had won the game’s top prize: $200,000.

Her response? Shocked silence. Then she burst out laughing.

“It’s usually raining or snowing on my birthday,” she told lottery officials. “This is much better.”

Blankenfeld beat odds of 1 in 200,000 to win the first of three prizes in the White Ice Black Ice game. She said she’ll use her winnings to buy a new car.

Patricia Blankenfeld laughed over her lottery jackpot, but Ainsley Swan of Gothenburg cried.

Swan had bought her $5 Ghostbusters scratch-off ticket at a Kwik Shop in her hometown. She scratched off the winner in the car while her dad was in the store, shopping.