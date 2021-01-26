Black Hills Energy customers in Nebraska will have smaller-than-expected rate increase

LINCOLN — Natural gas users in Papillion, La Vista, Lincoln and dozens of other Nebraska cities will see a smaller rate increase than had been expected, as well as a refund.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that it had reached a settlement with Black Hills Energy to allow an overall $10.7 million rate increase.
That's nearly $6.6 million less than had been originally proposed by the company in June, and will require Black Hills to provide refunds to customers. The South Dakota-based firm had been allowed to impose its rate increase, on an interim basis, beginning in September.
“Through hard work and willingness to negotiate, the parties were able to strike a balanced agreement that is good for both the company and the ratepayers,” said Dan Watermeier, the chairman of the PSC, in a press release.
The new rate increase, when it goes into effect in March, will mean about a $4-a-month increase for the average customer, according to a press release from Black Hills. Refunds will be reflected as a discount on future bills, the company said.
The proposed rate increase was subject to review by a special advocate with the PSC, which resulted in negotiations that led to a smaller rate increase.
Black Hills has about 300,000 customers in 319 communities scattered across Nebraska. Omaha is served by the Metropolitan Utilities District.
