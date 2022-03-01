Black WWII Army hero with ties to Boys Town featured in new graphic novel

A highly decorated African American hero of World War II who spent part of his childhood at Boys Town has now earned a new honor, 12 years after his death: his story retold in comic book form.

Lt. Vernon Baker of Clarinda, Iowa, is the subject of the 13th in a series of graphic novels featuring recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor, published by the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).

Baker, a Wyoming native, was orphaned at age 4 and came to Boys Town in 1930. He lived there from ages 11 to 14, joining in sports and playing in the band, said Thomas Lynch, Boys Town’s director of community programs.

Baker moved in with relatives in Clarinda until joining the Army in 1941.

As a platoon leader with the 92nd Infantry Division — a segregated unit called the “Buffalo Soldiers” — Baker led an assault on Castle Aghinolfi, a redoubt in Germany’s highly fortified Gothic Line across the mountainous neck of Italy north of Rome April 4-5, 1945.

The castle’s defenders had fought off previous attempts to take it. Baker charged up the hill ahead of his men, wiping out five enemy positions and killing nine German soldiers. His platoon suffered heavy losses, but the following day he led another charge that captured the mountaintop fortress.

Three months later, with the war in Europe over, Baker was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the Army’s second-highest award. In 1997, he was one of seven African American soldiers from World War II who received the Medal of Honor after it was determined their earlier awards had been downgraded because of racism.

Baker, who had remained in the Army until 1968 and then worked 20 years for the Red Cross, was the only one of the seven still alive to be presented the Medal of Honor in person by President Bill Clinton.

He died in 2010, at age 90.

Baker’s story is told in the eight-page graphic novel crafted by professional comic book artists and writers who have worked on such titles as Batman, Superman, Justice League and The Black Panther, said Joseph Craig, AUSA’s director of book programs. They work with Army historians to ensure accuracy.

The series was initiated in 2018 with input from soldiers, he said. Earlier books have featured such Army heroes as Alvin York, Audie Murphy, Sal Giunta and Daniel Inouye. They can be downloaded for free at www.ausa.org/medal-honor-graphic-novels.

“We wanted to reach a younger audience, to be able to tell them about Army history, Army values,” Craig said.

New books are released online four times a year. Baker’s was timed to coincide with Black History Month, he said. It can be read at www.ausa.org/baker.

Lynch said it’s an honor to see the story of one of Boys Town’s many military graduates told in a new form.

“Vernon Baker, like many of the other alumni, overcame childhood adversity and found a refuge at Boys Town,” Lynch said. “(He) represents the hundreds of Boys Town alumni who have and continue to defend the United States.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.