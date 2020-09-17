Blaze at Nebraska City's Arbor Day Farm won't stop annual AppleJack Festival

Firefighters immediately declared it a three-alarm fire and got help from neighboring fire departments, Schreiner said. They were able to contain the blaze, keeping it from moving into the offices in the loft. Had it spread there, Schreiner said, fire would have gutted the entire structure.

“If it had gotten upstairs, we’d probably still be there dousing the fire,” he said.

Instead, it was largely under control by 8 p.m.

No one was inside when the fire started, Schreiner said. The explosions were likely from a window air conditioner and pop machine, he said.

Mackrill said that he’s thankful firefighters arrived so quickly and that now Arbor Day Farm staffers are pivoting to make sure they're ready for the festival.

They plan to move the Apple House Market to the historic barn. They are calling local suppliers to see what products they can offer on short notice, and they’ll also contact some new businesses to see if they’d like to sell items at the festival, Mackrill said.

Because of the pandemic, Arbor Day Farm and city officials decided to spread the festival out over three weekends and sell tickets in advance to contain the size of crowds.