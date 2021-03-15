 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
I-80 reopens for some, but many truckers still stranded in Nebraska
0 comments
alert featured

I-80 reopens for some, but many truckers still stranded in Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska communities along Interstate 80 filled with semis and other vehicles on Monday as a blizzard-induced closure of westbound Interstate 80 continued into its third night.

The record-breaking storm dropped 1 to almost 3 feet of snow on either side of the Nebraska-Wyoming border and delivered eastern Nebraska its wettest day of March in more than 120 years of records.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is along I-80, recorded 30.8 inches of snow. In the Nebraska Panhandle, 19 inches of snow was reported south of Gering.

I-80 is one of the nation's busiest east-west corridors. Although traffic had dropped off because of the storm, Nebraska's section typically carries about 20,000 vehicles a day, said Jeni Campana, spokeswoman for the State Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-80 closed at Sidney at 9 p.m. Saturday, and by Monday afternoon, the Nebraska closure had extended about 270 miles farther east to Grand Island.

Monday evening, westbound I-80 reopened to those traveling no farther west than the I-80 split with Interstate 76 and roads officials asked for patience as traffic began moving. 

At nearby Big Springs, more than 650 big rigs had filled the Flying J parking lot Monday afternoon, said Drew Small, a lead cashier. "This parking lot is flat full ... We have a lot of agitated truckers; they're ready to go."

Westbound travel into Wyoming would likely remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Drifts of 3 to 4 feet were common along roadways.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"These drifts are heavy and hard to move and continue to be impacted by blowing snow, the department tweeted.

In Kearney, side streets filled with dozens of semis, according to the Kearney Hub.

Among the 30 truck drivers who were waiting in the gravel lot at Viaero Center was Peter Pausa, who was hauling a load of high-quality ice cream to Denver from Canada.

“How long will it be until we can get back on the road?” Pausa asked as rain spit into his face. “Somebody told us we can’t use the washroom inside the arena. Well, that’s no good. We have to go sooner or later."

Omaha and Lincoln recorded their wettest March day ever, said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley.

Omaha recorded 2.58 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield on Sunday. The previous rainiest day of March was the 2.44 inches on March 27, 2004.

"It was pretty wild because, over a 29-hour period, Omaha had 3.04 inches of rain," Nicolaisen said. "That's enough to give Omaha its wettest week ever for March."

Lincoln reported 2.97 inches Sunday. Its previous March record was the 1.96 inches that fell on March 25, 1906. Lincoln recorded 3.76 inches of rain from the storm.

Winter storm targets Omaha on Jan. 25, 2021

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Chemicals found in Arizona drinking water

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert