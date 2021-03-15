I-80 reopens for some, but many truckers still stranded in Nebraska

Westbound travel into Wyoming would likely remain closed until at least Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Drifts of 3 to 4 feet were common along roadways.

"These drifts are heavy and hard to move and continue to be impacted by blowing snow, the department tweeted.

In Kearney, side streets filled with dozens of semis, according to the Kearney Hub.

Among the 30 truck drivers who were waiting in the gravel lot at Viaero Center was Peter Pausa, who was hauling a load of high-quality ice cream to Denver from Canada.

“How long will it be until we can get back on the road?” Pausa asked as rain spit into his face. “Somebody told us we can’t use the washroom inside the arena. Well, that’s no good. We have to go sooner or later."

Omaha and Lincoln recorded their wettest March day ever, said meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen of the National Weather Service in Valley.

Omaha recorded 2.58 inches of rain at Eppley Airfield on Sunday. The previous rainiest day of March was the 2.44 inches on March 27, 2004.