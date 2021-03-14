Blizzard shuts down western Nebraska; record rain falls in east

Forecasters said the storm could bring wind gusts of 60 mph to western Nebraska and a foot or more of snow. ​

In some cases, emergency workers were forced to go out in the blizzard to help others. About 100 customers in Banner County lost power during the blizzard, and both the patrol and the Department of Transportation pitched in to plow a route so utility crews could reach and repair downed power lines.

"Tough conditions like this require good teamwork," the patrol tweeted.​

* * *

Blizzard conditions slowed travel in the Nebraska Panhandle on Sunday and closed Interstate 80 from Big Springs to the Wyoming border.

The Nebraska State Patrol said several roadways, including U.S. Highway 385 all the way to Alliance, were also closed as a winter storm slammed the region. Cliff Cole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said there were reports of up to 7 inches of snow in some areas of western Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A blizzard warning for several counties in the Panhandle will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Monday, Cole said. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate with an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow falling across western Nebraska before Monday morning.