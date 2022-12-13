 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowing snow causing road closures along I-80, I-76 in western Nebraska

  • Updated
Big Springs roads

Interstate 80 was closed Tuesday morning near Big Springs, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Transportation was advising travelers to "find a place to ride out the storm" and check conditions on its website. 

 NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Blizzard conditions across portions of western Nebraska led to the continued closure of portions of Interstates 80 and 76 Tuesday afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said on social media that as of 2:30 p.m. I-80 and Highway 30 were closed from North Platte to the Wyoming border and I-76 was closed at Big Springs. 

Travel conditions across much of the Panhandle, western Sandhills and portions of northern Nebraska are unlikely to improve before Wednesday afternoon due to additional snowfall and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. 

Snow is expected to continue on and off through Wednesday evening with the greatest potential for accumulation shifting to the north over time, according to the weather service.

In the northern half of the state, significant snowfall could reach as far east as Norfolk, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the weather service's North Platte office. In the southern part of the state, significant snowfall could reach as far east as Lexington. 

"The northwest half of the state is really going to have the heaviest snow," Taylor said. 

Even as snowfall tapers off, high winds continuing into Friday could cause snow to blow and cause continued dangerous driving conditions, Taylor said. 

Nebraska DOT officials are advising travelers to "find a place to ride out the storm" and check conditions on its website

