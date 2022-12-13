Blowing snow causing road closures along I-80, I-76 in western Nebraska

Blizzard conditions across portions of western Nebraska led to the continued closure of portions of Interstates 80 and 76 Tuesday afternoon.

I-80 is CLOSED at Ogallala

I-76 is CLOSED at Big Springs



Closures will continue to move eastward as conditions deteriorate & facilities fill up with travelers. Plan to delay your travel.



Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest! #NeRoads pic.twitter.com/JE2F4YX6BB — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) December 13, 2022

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said on social media that as of 2:30 p.m. I-80 and Highway 30 were closed from North Platte to the Wyoming border and I-76 was closed at Big Springs.

Travel conditions across much of the Panhandle, western Sandhills and portions of northern Nebraska are unlikely to improve before Wednesday afternoon due to additional snowfall and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte.

Snow is expected to continue on and off through Wednesday evening with the greatest potential for accumulation shifting to the north over time, according to the weather service.

In the northern half of the state, significant snowfall could reach as far east as Norfolk, said meteorologist Bill Taylor of the weather service's North Platte office. In the southern part of the state, significant snowfall could reach as far east as Lexington.

"The northwest half of the state is really going to have the heaviest snow," Taylor said.

Even as snowfall tapers off, high winds continuing into Friday could cause snow to blow and cause continued dangerous driving conditions, Taylor said.

The snowfall forecast through Thursday. In the yellow highlighted area things could change, we don't expect the totals to go up by much if at all. pic.twitter.com/sDT17GLqY2 — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) December 13, 2022

Nebraska DOT officials are advising travelers to "find a place to ride out the storm" and check conditions on its website.