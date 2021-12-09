Blue Angels will headline return of Lincoln air show in 2023

The Guardians of Freedom Airshow will return to Lincoln in 2023 for the first time in seven years, with the Navy's Blue Angels flight team as its headline act.

This week, the Blue Angels announced a schedule of 62 shows in 32 cities for 2023, including in Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The team also appeared at the last Guardians of Freedom Airshow in 2016.

Other acts already slated for the show are the Wings of Blue cadet skydiving team from the U.S. Air Force Academy, an F-22 fighter jet, a Pitts Special aerobatic biplane, and classic P-51 and P-38 warbirds.

Offutt Air Force Base may also return to the air show circuit in 2023. The Offutt-based 55th Wing has requested permission through the Air Force's Air Combat Command to once again host its Defenders of Freedom Air Show and Open House, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.