Blue Angels will headline return of Lincoln air show in 2023

The Guardians of Freedom Airshow will return to Lincoln in 2023 for the first time in seven years, with the Navy's Blue Angels flight team as its headline act.
This week, the Blue Angels announced a schedule of 62 shows in 32 cities for 2023, including in Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The team also appeared at the last Guardians of Freedom Airshow in 2016.
Other acts already slated for the show are the Wings of Blue cadet skydiving team from the U.S. Air Force Academy, an F-22 fighter jet, a Pitts Special aerobatic biplane, and classic P-51 and P-38 warbirds.
Offutt Air Force Base may also return to the air show circuit in 2023. The Offutt-based 55th Wing has requested permission through the Air Force's Air Combat Command to once again host its Defenders of Freedom Air Show and Open House, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.
The Offutt show typically draws tens of thousands of visitors and usually attracts either the Blue Angels or their Air Force counterparts, the Thunderbirds. But in recent years, the event has been canceled more often than not.
The Defenders of Freedom show was last held in 2018, and also took place in 2016 and 2014. But it was canceled in 2013 because of federal budget cuts, in 2015 because of airfield reconstruction, in 2017 because of the 55th Wing's busy deployment schedule, and in 2019 after Offutt was inundated by a massive flood. It was scrubbed in 2020-22 because of a $198 million reconstruction project on the Offutt runway.
Neither the Blue Angels nor the Thunderbirds are scheduled to appear in Nebraska or Iowa in 2022. The nearest appearances for the Blue Angels will be in Rapid City, South Dakota, on May 14-15 and St. Louis on June 11-12. The Thunderbirds will visit Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 27; Gardner, Kansas, on Sept. 3-4; and Wichita, Kansas, on Sept. 24-25.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer