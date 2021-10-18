 Skip to main content
Blue Hill man dies in two-vehicle crash north of Red Cloud on U.S. Highway 281
Blue Hill man dies in two-vehicle crash north of Red Cloud on U.S. Highway 281

A 59-year-old semitrailer truck driver was killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Red Cloud on U.S. Highway 281. 

Timothy Skipworth, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Deputies from the Webster County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the second vehicle was not injured. 

Investigators were called to a crash involving two semis eight miles north of Red Cloud about 11:15 a.m. Friday. Both trucks had been southbound on Highway 281 just before the collision. 

Witnesses told investigators that Skipworth's truck was being followed by two other semis when he slowed to attempt a U-turn. The semi immediately behind Skipworth's truck passed without incident. 

The third semi was unable to stop and collided with the driver's side of the cab of Skipworth's truck as it began the U-turn.

Red Cloud is about 40 miles south of Hastings.

