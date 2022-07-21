Body armor, ammo stolen from Lancaster County Sheriff's Office vehicle

An estimated $2,400 in equipment was stolen Wednesday from a Lancaster County Sheriff's Office vehicle that had been left unattended for six hours.

An unmarked Chevrolet pickup truck belonging to the Sheriff's Office was left unattended from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in a parking lot near 48th and O Streets. A blue canvas duffle bag containing Safe Line Defense body armor was taken from the pickup, which bore no signs of forced entry, Sheriff Terry Wagner said Thursday.

Pouches on the body armor contained two extended magazines for a Smith & Wesson pistol and 40 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. A portable radio microphone also was taken.

No disciplinary action has been taken against any workers, Wagner said, but his office is looking into what happened.

The sheriff said it's a relief that the body armor didn't have any markings on it that would enable someone to impersonate a law enforcement official, but it's still "disturbing.

"We're thankful no weapons were in the vehicle," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident may contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.