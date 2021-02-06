 Skip to main content
Body found in Otoe County; vehicle of missing Weeping Water woman also discovered in area
Body found in Otoe County; vehicle of missing Weeping Water woman also discovered in area

The vehicle of a missing Weeping Water woman was found in Otoe County on Friday.

The black 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SUV last seen driven by 48-year-old Amber Tjaden, who went missing Jan. 27, was found in rural Otoe County. A deceased person was found in the area as well, according to a press release from the Otoe County Sheriff's Office.

The person's identity has not been released, and an autopsy has been ordered. 

Tjaden is the daughter of former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and manages the Gateway to College program at Metropolitan Community College.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

