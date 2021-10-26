Body found in Plattsmouth park confirmed as that of man missing since 2020

A body found in a Plattsmouth park last week has been identified as that of a man missing since February 2020.

Plattsmouth police said Monday that the dead man was positively identified as Dalton Berens, a 29-year-old local resident. The search for Berens in Rhylander Park ended with the Oct. 20 discovery of the remains in a heavily wooded area of the park’s north side.

Berens had been missing since Feb. 3, 2020. The body was about 300 feet from Berens’ home, police said.

Police Capt. Ryan Crick described the area where the body was found as thickly wooded, difficult and even dangerous terrain. Authorities said they had decided to search that area on a “hunch.”

Investigators from the police department and the Nebraska State Patrol are continuing their investigation into the cause of Berens' death. Police also want to learn more about circumstances leading up to his disappearance, police said.

