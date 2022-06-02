 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Missouri River

The body of a 20-year-old Omaha woman who went missing in the Missouri River when a boat sank Sunday night was found Thursday north of Blair. 

Emma Olsen

The body of Emma Olsen was found near the Tyson Bend Wildlife Area about 8:30 a.m., according to Harrison County (Iowa) Sheriff Brandon Doiel. The boat that sank had been recovered Tuesday by personnel from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Doiel said. 

"We're just glad to be able to give her family some comfort, some closure," he said.

Olsen's friends told Washington County sheriff's deputies that she had been sleeping in the cabin of the boat Sunday night when it began taking on water near Blair. The deputies learned of the boat's sinking while making a routine walk-through of the Cottonwood Marina property, which is north of Blair, about 11:30 p.m. 

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted about 11:55 p.m. Sunday about a boat that had sunk just south of the Remington Boat Launch. Several people who were on the boat, which was approximately 30 to 35 feet long, had to be rescued, Doiel said.

Another boat on the river picked up several of the sinking boat's passengers, he said. In addition to deputies from both counties, first responders included several area fire departments, the Iowa DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Southwest Iowa Dive Team and the Yutan (Nebraska) Dive Team.

Funeral services for Olsen, who graduated from Omaha Burke High School, are pending.

Officials are investigating why the boat sank.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

