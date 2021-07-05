Body of Nebraska teen recovered from Lake Yankton

LINCOLN – The body of a 16-year-old male from Madison, Nebraska, was recovered from Lake Yankton about 8:30 p.m. Sunday by first responders from Nebraska and South Dakota.

At 3:22 p.m., the Cedar County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a juvenile male drowning at the lake. Five Nebraska conservation officers responded, along with a Cedar County sheriff's deputy, U. S. Corps of Engineers park rangers and South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks conservation officers.

The officials could not identify the teen.

It was determined the boy had tried to float across the lake from the swimming beach on an inflatable flotation device. Witnesses reported that when the boy tried to stand on the recreational floatation device, he lost his balance, fell off and did not resurface. A personal flotation device was not present.

Search and rescue efforts included deploying boats equipped with side-scan sonar and deployment of drones.